Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Dive to discover new species in world's deepest oceanic trench also finds plastic

The dive to Mariana was only the third time people have reached the ocean's extreme depths.

tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2019 13:29:29 IST

An underwater exploration team has dived to the deepest trench in the world, the Challenger Deep in Pacific Ocean Mariana Trench and found marine life a-plenty, but also... trash.

Victor Vescovo, a pro diver and member of the Deep Five Explorations team, has become the first man to completed a version of the "Four Corners of the Earth": trek the Mt Everest, dive the Challenger Deep, and ski on both the geographic poles. In an unexpected title that even Vescovo wasn't expecting, he is now also the first man to discover a plastic bag and sweet wrappers at the bottom of the world's deepest trench, according to BBC.

Vescovo said he wasn't surprised by the discovery, though, disappointed to see "human contamination" in the deep ocean. While he saw particles of an object, he can't be certain if it was made of plastic or metal. They did have sharp edges, he said in an interview with Discovery, and one of the particles has a letter printed on it, making the assumption that the object was man-made a fair one.

Dive to discover new species in worlds deepest oceanic trench also finds plastic

What looks like a plastic wrapper at the far right-hand corner of the picture. Image credit: Reuters/ Atlantic Productions

The dive series has helped the Five Deeps research team identify three new species of marine animals, including a type of long-appendaged Amphipod.

Vescovo told Discovery that finding new species with each dive isn't all that surprising either. The dives are intentionally planned in parts of the ocean that haven't been thoroughly explored. It's only fair to assume that undiscovered species and evolution taking its course will unearth new deep-sea life forms in dives like Five Deeps'.

One of the new species captured on camera during the dive to the Marina trench . Image credit: Reuters /Atlantic Production

One of the new species captured on camera during the dive to the Mariana Trench. Image credit: Reuters /Atlantic Production

The expedition reached a maximum depth of 10,928 meters into the Trench.

The only two other people to reach these depths was in 2012 by filmmaker James Cameron in his submersible, the Deepsea Challenger, and Lieutenant Don Walsh and Swiss scientist Jacques Piccard of the US Navy in the Trieste a deep submarine in 1960.

The Deep Five exploratory dives to the five oceans of the world are being filmed by Atlantic Productions for a documentary series with Discovery Channel.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Indian Ocean

New species captured on camera in deepest trench of Indian Ocean: Report

May 06, 2019
New species captured on camera in deepest trench of Indian Ocean: Report
Cyclone Fani: Indian Ocean helps us gauge global warming's impact on cyclones

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Indian Ocean helps us gauge global warming's impact on cyclones

May 01, 2019
Aboard India's missions to Mars, Venus, France may send its scientific instruments

Gaganyaan

Aboard India's missions to Mars, Venus, France may send its scientific instruments

Apr 30, 2019
Avengers: Endgame — James Cameron salutes Marvel team for 'sinking Titanic' to become second highest-grossing film

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame — James Cameron salutes Marvel team for 'sinking Titanic' to become second highest-grossing film

May 09, 2019
Avengers: Endgame — Russo brothers share behind-the-scenes photo of Thor's 'going for the head' practice

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame — Russo brothers share behind-the-scenes photo of Thor's 'going for the head' practice

May 09, 2019
Avengers: Endgame— Marvel juggernaut likely to surpass lifetime collections of Avatar as highest-grossing film ever

box-office

Avengers: Endgame— Marvel juggernaut likely to surpass lifetime collections of Avatar as highest-grossing film ever

May 05, 2019

science

Outbreak of rare bacterial disease in dogs could also be passed on to humans

Dogs

Outbreak of rare bacterial disease in dogs could also be passed on to humans

May 13, 2019
SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

SpaceX

SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

May 13, 2019
Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

May 13, 2019
Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

Wildlife

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

May 13, 2019