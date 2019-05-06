tech2 News Staff

A new creature was discovered at the bottom of the Indian Ocean. The creature looks like a plastic bag with a long, thread-like tail and glows in the dark. Researchers believe it to be a stalked Ascidena or Sea Squirt.

The creature was discovered by a team called Five Deep Expedition which intends to dive to the depths of all five of Earth's oceans. They have completed three oceans and are currently exploring the Indian Ocean.

In this dive, the team's diver, Victor Vescovo, has set a record for being the first human to dive to the deepest depth of the Indian Ocean — the Java Trench. They even confirmed the deepest point of the trench.

Atlantic Productions is filming their dives for a Discovery Channel documentary series.

Submarine in the Indian Ocean captures footage of a creature never seen before pic.twitter.com/T3A8ySws9h — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 6, 2019

In a press release from the company after their recent dive, the team stated that they spotted a bunch of new species underwater. They saw many "bottom dwellers" and a new species of hadal snailfish. They also saw a fish that is "unlike anything anyone has ever been observed."

Dr. Alan Jamieson, the Chief Scientist of the Five Deeps Expedition said, “...the stalked Ascidena was a really significant moment.” He said he was "speechless" and added that “...we are not entirely sure what species it was, but we will find out in due course.”

