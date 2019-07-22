17:18 (IST)
Sand art
All the best team @isro ! For #Chandrayaan2 My SandArt at puri beach in Odisha . #JaiHo #GSLVMkIII pic.twitter.com/uaLP2cqQnL— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2019
tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 16:24:34 IST
GSLV MK-III has successfully injected Chandrayaan 2 into the defined orbit, Moon landing scheduled for 7 September.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.
highlights
14:26 (IST)
Mission director has given authorisation to launch Chandrayaan 2. This will be the fourth flight launch of the GSLV Mk-III.
10:23 (IST)
The GSLV Mk-III is the heaviest rocket built by ISRO, which will carry the mission to the designated orbit. Here is a breakdown on the rocket before the mission begins. https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/isros-gslv-mkiii-heaviest-indigenous-launcher-that-may-carry-future-astronauts-to-space-6789031.html
09:46 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1. Here are how the two missions differ from each other.
09:18 (IST)
The last we heard from ISRO, the liquid core stage has been filled with fuel. This is the part of the rocket known as the Vikas engine and is the most powerful engines built by ISRO.
17:17 (IST)
Chandrayaaan 2 was successfully launched into the Geostationary transfer orbit today.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-launch-isro-successfully-launches-indias-second-moon-mission-aboard-the-gslv-mk-iii-7034671.html
16:39 (IST)
Onwards and Upwards!
July 22, 2019
16:11 (IST)
NASA has a payload on the Chandrayaan 2 mission
Congratulations #ISRO on today’s giant leap! Next stop – the moon🌒! #Chandrayaan2 🚀 #CantWaitToSeeWhatYouDoNext #GSLVMkIII pic.twitter.com/pdOHk3fs0d— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 22, 2019
16:10 (IST)
Will we see a Mission Chandrayaan soon?
#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019
16:05 (IST)
In all the hullabaloo that follows the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2, we remember the women behind it.
If Lunar landing of Apollo 11 was hailed as 'Giant leap for mankind' the launch of #Chandrayaan2 will be remembered as a 'Giant leap for womankind.'— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 22, 2019
Congratulations to the @isro team led by space scientists M.Vanitha & Ritu Karidhal for India's leap to the lunar south pole. pic.twitter.com/EtFh8baM0G
16:02 (IST)
Minister of Home Affairs of India Amit Shah
I congratulate our scientists at @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 and setting yet another benchmark in the field of space technology. A grateful nation is proud of them.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 22, 2019
I also thank PM Modi ji for encouraging our institutions for setting new standards everytime. pic.twitter.com/k26szPwhIE
15:54 (IST)
Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh
Congratulations to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2019
Team ISRO scripted a new chapter in India’s space history with the launch of this ambitious and indigenous Mission to Moon.
The nation is extremely proud of its scientists and Team ISRO.
15:51 (IST)
The Prime Minister of India observing the launch of Chandrayaan 2
Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science.
Every Indian is immensely proud today! pic.twitter.com/v1ETFneij0
15:47 (IST)
The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt4
चंद्रयान-2 अब से लगभग 50 दिनों में चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव के करीब उतरने वाला पहला अंतरिक्ष-यान होगा। आशा है यह मिशन नई खोजों को जन्म देगा और हमारी ज्ञान प्रणालियों को समृद्ध करेगा। मैं चंद्रयान-2 टीम की सफलता की कामना करता हूँ — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2019
15:46 (IST)
The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt3
श्रीहरिकोटा से चन्द्रयान-2 का ऐतिहासिक प्रक्षेपण हर भारतीय के लिए एक गर्व का क्षण है। भारत के स्वदेशी अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रम को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए @ISRO के सभी वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों को बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि टेक्नॉलॉजी के नए-नए क्षेत्रों में ‘इसरो’, नित नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचे।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2019
15:45 (IST)
The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt2
The historic launch of #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme. May @ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2019
15:45 (IST)
The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt1
The historic launch of #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme. May @ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 22, 2019
15:44 (IST)
Here is everything you need to know about the Chandrayaan 2 mission.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/isro-chandrayaan-2-launch-today-answers-to-all-your-questions-on-indias-second-moon-mission-6890081.html
15:40 (IST)
Israel might soon follow India's Chandrayaan 2.
Congratulations 🇮🇳 India and Team @ISRO on successfully launching Mission #Chandrayaan2 🚀 🛰— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) July 22, 2019
Good luck on the @Chandrayaan2theMoon journey, we will be right behind you when 🇮🇱 Beresheet2 takes #IsraelToTheMoon 🌕 pic.twitter.com/g4K4G8w5wv
15:37 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt4
Efforts such as #Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced.
15:37 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt3
#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon.
15:36 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt2
Indian at heart, Indian in spirit!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission.
It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface.
15:36 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt1
Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science.
Every Indian is immensely proud today! pic.twitter.com/v1ETFneij0
15:33 (IST)
How does our Moon compare to the other Moons in our solar system? #themoreyouknow
15:31 (IST)
The trajectory of the Moon mission sprinkled with some cuteness.
The intended trajectory of #Chandrayaan2theMoon @isro pic.twitter.com/iFKwbz5OGW— Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 22, 2019
15:22 (IST)
For those that missed the live launch of Chandrayaan 2 and K.Sivan's speech you can tune in here,
Launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle https://t.co/P93BGn4wvT— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
15:20 (IST)
Sushman Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs
I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 22, 2019
15:15 (IST)
K.Sivan: The launch was more successful than we could have expected.
15:12 (IST)
K.Svian: whatever had to happen tomorrow has already happened today.
15:11 (IST)
K.Sivan: ISRO, India and the entire globe has been waiting for this mission.
15:09 (IST)
K.Sivan: The team worked to rectify the technical snags 24 hours after it was found. In one and a half days, the rocket was handed back to the management.
15:08 (IST)
K.Sivan talks to the press. He called it a historic day for Indians.
15:06 (IST)
Chairperson K.Sivan congratulating everyone on the launch
15:01 (IST)
The satellite has separated from the rocket and Chandrayaan 2 is now in GTO orbit.
15:00 (IST)
The lander and rover are expected to make a landing on 7 September 2019.
14:57 (IST)
The camera on board the rocket takes an image of Earth.
14:56 (IST)
The mission control observing the launch of the mission.
14:55 (IST)
We have lift-off!
#ISRO#GSLVMkIII-M1 lifts-off from Sriharikota carrying #Chandrayaan2— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Our updates will continue. pic.twitter.com/oNQo3LB38S
14:52 (IST)
Eight minutes into launch- ISRO chairperson K.Sivan looks on during the mission sequence of Chandrayaan 2.
14:49 (IST)
The cryogenic stage has ignited and it is working smoothly.
14:48 (IST)
The red line is the planned trajectory and the dots is the rocket.
14:47 (IST)
The payload fairing has separated.
14:47 (IST)
The S200 rockets have separated.
14:46 (IST)
The L-10 has ignited and the S200 has separated.
14:44 (IST)
We have a lift-off!
14:43 (IST)
The weather is cloudy but the sun is trying to peek out.
14:42 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
The Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter and remain in orbit for four days.
On the fourth day, the camera on the orbiter will scout for a landing site and the information will be uploaded onto the lander. After that, the lander will hover around 100m above the lunar surface. It will then conduct a soft landing on the Moon. The rover will roll out after the landing is completed.
14:39 (IST)
The lift-off can be viewed because of onboard cameras on the rocket.
14:33 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 launch latest updates – T-10 minutes
The automatic launch sequence has begun.
14:27 (IST)
T-16 minutes to launch.
14:26 (IST)
Mission director has given authorisation to launch Chandrayaan 2.
This will be the fourth flight launch of the GSLV Mk-III.
13:54 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 launch latest updates —The process of filling the liquid hydrogen into the cryogenic stage is now complete.
#ISRO #Chandrayaan2— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
Filling of Liquid Hydrogen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed.
13:53 (IST)
What makes Chandrayaan 2 so special? #themoreyouknow
Chandrayaan 2 launch latest update:
Work not over, Chandrayaan-2 mission team will now work to land on South pole, says K Sivan
GSLV MK-III's performance increased by 15 percent for the mission, says ISRO head K Sivan
GSLV MK-III successfully injects Chandrayaan 2 in the defined orbit
GSLV MK-III's cryogenic stage shut off, separated from the satellite.
ISRO's GSLV MK-III's cryogenic stage successfully ignited
The automatic launch sequence of GSLV MK-III has begun
Mission director has given authorisation to launch Chandrayaan 2.
The launch webcast for Chandrayaan-2 is now live.
The process of filling the liquid hydrogen into the cryogenic stage is now complete.
T-60 minutes to liftoff after all stages successfully fueled, final checks
The process of filling the liquid oxygen into the cryogenic stage is now complete, they have begun filling in the liquid hydrogen.
Liquid hydrogen is currently being filled into the cryogenic stage of the GSLV Mk-III.
Filing of the liquid core stage is completed and the liquid oxygen is now being added to the rocket.
ISRO is launching its highly awaited second mission to the Moon today at 2.43pm IST from a launchpad in Sriharikota. The original launch date was planned for 22 July but a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle just 56 minutes before liftoff. There was a drop in pressure in the fuel tank and as a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off.
The problem has now been rectified and last we heard from ISRO the liquid core stage of the GSLV has been fully fueled for the planned launch this afternoon. It will liftoff aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III M1 (GSLV MkIII M1) rocket today from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009. The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. While the orbiter is tasked with mapping the lunar surface from an altitude of 100 kilometres, the Vikram lander will make a soft-landing on the surface and release the Pragyan rover on 7 September 2019, according to ISRO. The mission will go to a previously unexplored region just 650 kilometres from the lunar South Pole. This will be the first time any mission has touched down so far away from the equator.
One of the primary objectives is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface. Among the mission's other scientific objectives are experiments to map the Moon's surface, its mineral and element content, moonquakes and signatures of water-ice on the lunar surface.
The mission will be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel and tech2's Youtube and Facebook handle, made available 30 minutes before the launch window opens, at approximately 2.21 am IST on 22 July.
Here are a select group of stories on the mission we'd recommend reading:
Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here's when and where you need to watch ISRO's second attempt of the lunar mission
Chandrayaan 2: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission
Chandrayaan 2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface
GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality
Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?
Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation
India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect
A brief history of every moonshot in the history of space exploration
