Chandrayaan 2 launched today LIVE updates: Successfully injected into orbit, Lander Vikram to touch down moon's surface on 7 September

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 16:24:34 IST

GSLV MK-III has successfully injected Chandrayaan 2 into the defined orbit, Moon landing scheduled for 7 September.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Sand art

  • 16:39 (IST)

    Onwards and Upwards! 

  • 16:11 (IST)

    NASA has a payload on the Chandrayaan 2 mission 

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Will we see a Mission Chandrayaan soon? 

  • 16:05 (IST)

    In all the hullabaloo that follows the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2, we remember the women behind it. 

  • 16:02 (IST)

    Minister of Home Affairs of India Amit Shah

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh

  • 15:51 (IST)

    The Prime Minister of India observing the launch of Chandrayaan 2

  • 15:47 (IST)

    The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt4

  • 15:46 (IST)

    The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt3

  • 15:45 (IST)

    The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt2

  • 15:45 (IST)

    The President of India congratulated ISRO on a successful launch. Pt1

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Israel might soon follow India's Chandrayaan 2. 

  • 15:37 (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt4

  • 15:37 (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt3

  • 15:36 (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt2

  • 15:36 (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi on the Chandrayaan 2. pt1

  • 15:33 (IST)

    How does our Moon compare to the other Moons in our solar system? #themoreyouknow

  • 15:31 (IST)

    The trajectory of the Moon mission sprinkled with some cuteness. 

  • 15:22 (IST)

    For those that missed the live launch of Chandrayaan 2 and K.Sivan's speech you can tune in here, 

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Sushman Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs

  • 15:15 (IST)

    K.Sivan: The launch was more successful than we could have expected. 

  • 15:12 (IST)

    K.Svian: whatever had to happen tomorrow has already happened today. 

  • 15:11 (IST)

    K.Sivan: ISRO, India and the entire globe has been waiting for this mission. 

  • 15:09 (IST)

    K.Sivan: The team worked to rectify the technical snags 24 hours after it was found. In one and a half days, the rocket was handed back to the management. 

  • 15:08 (IST)

    K.Sivan talks to the press. He called it a historic day for Indians. 

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Chairperson K.Sivan congratulating everyone on the launch

  • 15:01 (IST)

    The satellite has separated from the rocket and Chandrayaan 2 is now in GTO orbit. 

  • 15:00 (IST)

    The lander and rover are expected to make a landing on 7 September 2019.

  • 14:57 (IST)

    The camera on board the rocket takes an image of Earth. 

  • 14:56 (IST)

    The mission control observing the launch of the mission. 

  • 14:55 (IST)

    We have lift-off!

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Eight minutes into launch- ISRO chairperson K.Sivan looks on during the mission sequence of Chandrayaan 2. 

  • 14:49 (IST)

    The cryogenic stage has ignited and it is working smoothly. 

  • 14:48 (IST)

    The red line is the planned trajectory and the dots is the rocket. 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    The payload fairing has separated. 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    The S200 rockets have separated. 

  • 14:46 (IST)

    The L-10 has ignited and the S200 has separated. 

  • 14:44 (IST)

    We have a lift-off!

  • 14:43 (IST)

    The weather is cloudy but the sun is trying to peek out. 

  • 14:42 (IST)

  • 14:41 (IST)

    The Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter and remain in orbit for four days.  

    On the fourth day, the camera on the orbiter will scout for a landing site and the information will be uploaded onto the lander. After that, the lander will hover around 100m above the lunar surface. It will then conduct a soft landing on the Moon. The rover will roll out after the landing is completed. 

  • 14:39 (IST)

    The lift-off can be viewed because of onboard cameras on the rocket. 

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 launch latest updates – T-10 minutes

    The automatic launch sequence has begun.

  • 14:27 (IST)

    T-16 minutes to launch. 

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Mission director has given authorisation to launch Chandrayaan 2.

    This will be the fourth flight launch of the GSLV Mk-III. 

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 launch latest updates —The process of filling the liquid hydrogen into the cryogenic stage is now complete.

  • 13:53 (IST)

    What makes Chandrayaan 2 so special? #themoreyouknow

    • read more

Chandrayaan 2 launch latest update: 

Work not over, Chandrayaan-2 mission team will now work to land on South pole, says K Sivan

GSLV MK-III's performance increased by 15 percent for the mission, says ISRO head K Sivan

GSLV MK-III successfully injects Chandrayaan 2 in the defined orbit

GSLV MK-III's cryogenic stage shut off, separated from the satellite.

ISRO's GSLV MK-III's cryogenic stage successfully ignited

The automatic launch sequence of GSLV MK-III has begun

Mission director has given authorisation to launch Chandrayaan 2.

The launch webcast for Chandrayaan-2 is now live.

The process of filling the liquid hydrogen into the cryogenic stage is now complete.

T-60 minutes to liftoff after all stages successfully fueled, final checks

The process of filling the liquid oxygen into the cryogenic stage is now complete, they have begun filling in the liquid hydrogen.

Liquid hydrogen is currently being filled into the cryogenic stage of the GSLV Mk-III.

Filing of the liquid core stage is completed and the liquid oxygen is now being added to the rocket.

ISRO is launching its highly awaited second mission to the Moon today at 2.43pm IST from a launchpad in Sriharikota. The original launch date was planned for 22 July but a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle just 56 minutes before liftoff. There was a drop in pressure in the fuel tank and as a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off.

The problem has now been rectified and last we heard from ISRO the liquid core stage of the GSLV has been fully fueled for the planned launch this afternoon. It will liftoff aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III M1 (GSLV MkIII M1) rocket today from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water/hydroxyl on the Moon in 2009. The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan. While the orbiter is tasked with mapping the lunar surface from an altitude of 100 kilometres, the Vikram lander will make a soft-landing on the surface and release the Pragyan rover on 7 September 2019, according to ISRO. The mission will go to a previously unexplored region just 650 kilometres from the lunar South Pole. This will be the first time any mission has touched down so far away from the equator.

Chandrayaan 2 launched today LIVE updates: Successfully injected into orbit, Lander Vikram to touch down moons surface on 7 September

Chandrayaan 2. image credit: ISRO

One of the primary objectives is to demonstrate the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface. Among the mission's other scientific objectives are experiments to map the Moon's surface, its mineral and element content, moonquakes and signatures of water-ice on the lunar surface.

Watch Chandrayaan-2 live stream here:

The mission will be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel and tech2's Youtube and Facebook handle, made available 30 minutes before the launch window opens, at approximately 2.21 am IST on 22 July.

Here are a select group of stories on the mission we'd recommend reading:

Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here's when and where you need to watch ISRO's second attempt of the lunar mission

Chandrayaan 2: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Chandrayaan 2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

A brief history of every moonshot in the history of space exploration



