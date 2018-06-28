Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 28 June, 2018 20:58 IST

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO said Chandrayaan-2 will hunt for a waste-free nuclear energy that could answer many of Earth's energy problems.

After months of delay in its launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the country's second moon mission — the Rs 800 crore 'Chandrayaan-2' — is designed to hunt for deposits of Helium-3 — a waste-free nuclear energy that could answer many of Earth's energy problems.

The isotope of Helium, which is abundant on the moon, could theoretically meet global energy demands for three to five centuries, a Deccan Chronicle report said. This kind of energy is also expected to be worth trillions of dollars (one expert estimated Helium-3's value at about five billion US dollars a ton). There are approximately 1 million metric tons of Helium-3 embedded in the moon, the report said, although only about a quarter of that can realistically could brought to Earth.

"The countries which have the capacity to bring that source from the moon to Earth will dictate the process. We don’t want to be just a part of them, we want to lead them," ISRO chairman K Sivan was quoted as saying.

Representational image

Representational image

However, a report in The Wire points out that even if we are successful in bringing back huge deposits of Helium-3 from the moon, we are far away from having the technology to harness it. Although this isotope can be used in nuclear fusion reactors, we are over a decade away from successfully fusing the lightest fusionable isotopes of Helium in an energy-surplus reaction.

The Chandrayaan-2 is expected to be launched in October this year. It includes Rs 200 crore for launching and Rs 600 crore for the satellite, Sivan told Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh. Chandrayaan-2 will be equipped with a lander and rover probe which will descend on the surface of the moon from where it will observe the lunar surface and send back data which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil, he said.

India's first lunar probe, Chandrayaan-1, launched on 22 October 2008, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre near Chennai, was also accomplished in a cost-effective manner. Chandrayaan-1 Project Director Mayilsamy Annadurai was quoted by a news organisation in 2011 as saying that of the Rs 386 crore earmarked for the project, Rs 82 lakh had been saved.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

ISRO

Indian scientists led by Abhijit Chakraborty discover a sub-Saturn sized planet

Jun 22, 2018

SciTech

Researchers find over 121 giant planets that may host life-supporting moons

Jun 15, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

SciTech

Monsoons likely to make slow progress over next two weeks across India

Jun 15, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

science

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018