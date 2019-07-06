tech2 News Staff

In only a matter of 10 days, ISRO is going to launch the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (or GSLV Mk-III for short) rocket to the Moon. With preparations in full swing, the latest development involves the successful integration of the spacecraft with the launch vehicle.

As reported by The Hindu, ISRO chairman K. Sivan confirmed the news at the seventh convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and added that the launch vehicle will be moved to the launchpad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by 7 July, Sunday.

Various pre-launch tests and activities are lined up before the actual launch happens on July 15 at 2.51 am IST. A maximum of 5,000 people will be able to witness the launch of Chandrayaan 2 from the Launch Viewing Gallery in Sriharikota. Online registrations are already underway, however, the registration link has been facing issues lately, possibly due to the surge in internet traffic. Make sure to keep a lookout whenever it comes back.

The integrated Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft consists of three modules including the Orbiter, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. A total of 13 payloads are distributed across the three modules where the Orbiter and Vikram Lander are stacked upon each other whereas the Pragyan Rover is housed inside the lander.

The Vikram Lander will be carrying out a soft landing on the lunar surface and then the Pragyan Rover will be deployed to move on the surface. Every module has its own set of scientific experiments and objectives. The lander and rover will be functional for 14 days or one lunar day whereas the Orbiter will continue its mission for a year. If all goes according to plan, the lander will touchdown near the South Pole of the Moon on 6 September 2019.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.