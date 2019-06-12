Chandrayaan 2 orbiter and lander revealed at ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment facility in Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working hard to ensure the launch of India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan 2, goes on schedule. To showcase the progress, ISRO has invited journalists at its Bengaluru testing facility where we got our first look at the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter and the Vikram Lander.

Here is the first look at the orbiter and lander that will be a part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission from the Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment at ISRO.

First and Exclusive picture of Chandrayaan-2 the lander and orbiter at @ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/DEov18nend — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 12, 2019

Here's a first look at @ISRO'S #Chandraayan2 lunar orbiter (left) & lander (right) undergoing final tests at the satellite integration and testing facility in Bangalore before it's shipped off to Sriharikota to be prepared for launch next month. #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/SXhnk4CBft — Tech2 (@tech2eets) June 12, 2019

India's second moon mission, Chandrayaan 2 has three modules: the Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan). The Rover will be house inside the Lander according to ISRO. There will eight instruments on the orbiter however, there are no specific details of the instruments that it will be carrying along. The sixth Imaging Infra-Red Spectrometer (IIRS) of NASA, the only foreign payload, will be a part of the Orbiter.

The five-legged lander, called Vikram, will have three instruments onboard. They include the Radio Anatomy of Moon-Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and an Atmosphere Probe (Rambha) that will measure the lunar subsurface density and changes. The Chandra Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) will be used to measure the thermal temperature around the south pole of the moon. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will measure the seismicity or quake/ tremor-potential of the region.

"After launch into Earthbound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module. Subsequently, Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole. Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments," said ISRO.

ISRO is looking at a 9-16 July launch window with the Moon landing expected to take place on 6 September.

Right now, ISRO scientists are conducting final tests on the orbiter's antennae before it is shipped off to the island of Sriharikota for the launch next month.

