How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch in person on 15 July

Registration for the launch opens today on 4 July at 12.00 am. Here's how you register.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 15:11:56 IST

The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) is launching its second mission to the moon – Chandrayaan 2 on 15 July. It is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1 but this mission will be more challenging. Unlike the last mission, this will include a rover and a lander along with an orbiter. This mission will also mark the first time any country has ever gone to the south pole of the moon, and it will put India on the map as one of four countries to have landed on the moon, alongside the US, China and Russia.

The rocket is set to launch on 15 July 2019 at 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Representational image

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live

Step 1 : Go to this website

Step 2: Enter a valid email ID

Step 3: Submit 

Step 4: Verify your ID by clicking on the link sent to your ID

Step 5: Fill in details like the number of people visiting, mode of transport and vehicle number

Step 6: Fill in your contact details

Step 7: Read and accept the terms and conditions

Step 8: Complete the captcha to verify that you're a human

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

