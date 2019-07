tech2 News Staff

The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) is launching its second mission to the moon – Chandrayaan 2 on 15 July. It is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1 but this mission will be more challenging. Unlike the last mission, this will include a rover and a lander along with an orbiter. This mission will also mark the first time any country has ever gone to the south pole of the moon, and it will put India on the map as one of four countries to have landed on the moon, alongside the US, China and Russia.

The rocket is set to launch on 15 July 2019 at 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live

Step 1 : Go to this website

Step 2: Enter a valid email ID

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Verify your ID by clicking on the link sent to your ID

Step 5: Fill in details like the number of people visiting, mode of transport and vehicle number

Step 6: Fill in your contact details

Step 7: Read and accept the terms and conditions

Step 8: Complete the captcha to verify that you're a human

