Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

The rover will be tucked into the lander and will only come out when it's safe after the soft landing.

Abigail BanerjiJun 25, 2019 17:59:43 IST

Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the Moon, is set to take off on 15 July. The mission will lift off from ISRO's island launchpad in SHAR, Sriharikota on 15 July 2019 at 2.51 am IST, Dr Sivan confirmed at a press briefing in Bengaluru.

The three main modules of this mission include the Vikram lander, the Pragyan rover and an orbiter. Pragyan, which means 'wisdom' in Sanskrit is a rover and the third component of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. It is a robotic vehicle that will traverse the lunar surface on six wheels that are painted in the colours of the tiranga. It is expected to travel at a speed of one centimetre per minute and will hence travel a total distance of half a kilometre.

The orbiter and the lander are stacked together to fit into the GSLV Mk-III and the rover is tucked into the lander. When the lander makes a soft landing on the Moon, the rover will roll out and start its exploration. The Chandrayaan-2 mission will have the distinction of being the first mission when ISRO would have sent a lander and rover on the lunar surface.

Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moons surface

The Chandrayaan-2 mission's Pragyan Rover during a mobility test in 2018. Image courtesy: ISRO

There are two instruments onboard that will test the mineral and chemical compositions of the surface of the Moon along with the soil and rocks. Chandrayaan-1 found water on the Moon's surface and the rover will now try to find if the water is present on the permanently shadowed parts of the Moon.

The south pole of the Moon also contains ancient rocks and craters that can offer clues about the history of the Moon. There are also fossil records that could throw some light on the early solar system. Data on and around the South side of the pole will be collected and sent to the Vikram lander which will then be beamed to the orbiter. The orbiter will send it to ground control.

One of the instruments on Pragyan is a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). Coming from the Laboratory for Electro Optic Systems (LEOS) in Bengaluru, LIBS' main objective is to identify the elements that are present near the landing site. To do this, laser pulses are fired at various locations and the radiation from the decayed plasma is analysed.

The second instrument is the Alpha Particle Induced X-ray Spectroscope (APIXS) from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad. Its primary objective is to look at the composition of the elements near the landing site.

The surface of the Moon will be bombarded with alpha particles and it will help in detecting and identifying the major rock-forming elements such as sodium, magnesium, aluminium, silica, calcium, titanium, iron and some trace elements such as strontium, yttrium and zirconium.

The rover is powered by solar energy and will spend a total of 14 Earth days carrying out its scientific experiments.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 launch confirmed for 15 July, landing expected in September

Jun 12, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 launch confirmed for 15 July, landing expected in September
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter and lander revealed at ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment facility in Bengaluru

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter and lander revealed at ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment facility in Bengaluru

Jun 12, 2019
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO's orbiter, rover and lander will survey Moon's mineral, water-ice

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO's orbiter, rover and lander will survey Moon's mineral, water-ice

Jun 12, 2019
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jun 20, 2019
Strange mass found under Moon's surface near ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 landing site

The Moon

Strange mass found under Moon's surface near ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 landing site

Jun 11, 2019
An intro to GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

GSLV-MkIII

An intro to GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Jun 11, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019