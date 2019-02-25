Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, Blade V10 with 32 MP AI camera launched at MWC 2019

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G features triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint reader and a Snapdragon855.

tech2 News Staff Feb 25, 2019 20:26:03 IST

Consumer tech giants Huawei, LG and Xiaomi have already showcased their 5G-compatible smartphones at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event and the Chinese OEM ZTE is boarding the bandwagon today with its very own 5G phone.

ZTE Blade V10 sports a 32 MP front-facing camera with Smart Selfie AI feature

ZTE Blade V10 sports a 32 MP front-facing camera with Smart Selfie AI feature

The new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and an X50 modem, which will enable 5G connectivity. The 5G-compatible ZTE smartphone has a tall form factor and a triple camera array arranged vertically at the back. The Axon 10 Pro 5G features an edge-to-edge display and embraces a dewdrop notch that accommodates the front-facing camera. For biometric security, the smartphone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides 5G compatibility, ZTE didn’t share any details regarding the core aspects of the smartphone including the onboard storage, RAM or display resolution. However, reports suggest that Axon 10 Pro 5G features an AI performance engine that adjusts CPU, GPU tasks using AI algorithms. The three camera setup at the back is said to include cameras with a standard lens, a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The triple cameras have AI capabilities including motion capture, portrait recognition and scene recognition.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be released in the first half of 2019 in China and European market.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be released in the first half of 2019 in China and European market.

Apparently, ZTE is currently working with eight international carriers to roll out 5G testing. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will hit China and European markets in the first half of 2019.

In addition, the Chinese OEM introduced ZTE Blade V10, a mid-range smartphone as well. The smartphone features a curved edge-to-edge display with a dew-drop notch. Unlike the Axon 10 Pro 5G, ZTE has tabled at least a few specific details of the Blade V10 smartphone.

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 90.3 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 2.1 GHz processor. ZTE hasn’t specified which chipset brand or model the new smartphone carries underneath its hood.

In terms of imaging, the Blade V10 features a 32 MP front-facing camera. The front-camera offers AI-based functions like scene recognition and Smart Selfie. At the back, it has a dual camera setup comprising a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera.

Unlike the Axon 10 Pro 5G’s in display fingerprint scanner, the ZTE Blade V10 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead. The handset will be made available in two RAM/storage options — 3 GB RAM/32 GB native storage and 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage. The phone is fuelled by a 3,200 mAh battery and it includes a USB-C port for charging. The new Blade V10 smartphone comes in three colour schemes — Black, Green and a dual-gradient Blue variant.

ZTE has not shared any details regarding the price of Blade V10 and Axon 10 Pro 5G, however, the company said that the Blade V10 will be released in China, Europe and America beginning March 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Rising India Summit


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

also see

MWC 2019

MWC Day 1: Sony Xperia 1 launched with a 21:9 cinemawide display and triple rear cameras

Feb 25, 2019

Lenovo

Lenovo announces refreshed ThinkPad and IdeaPad lineup with Ryzen CPUs at MWC 2019

Feb 25, 2019

LG

LG G8 ThinQ to use new technology to turn display into a speaker

Feb 15, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset

Feb 19, 2019

Qualcomm

Qualcomm announces 5G chips for cars, PCs and home broadbrand at MWC 2019

Feb 25, 2019

Microsoft Kinect

Microsoft Kinect is now a $399, PC-compatible, cloud-friendly developer kit

Feb 25, 2019

science

Forests

The trouble with relying on trees as carbon sink to do our global warming bidding

Feb 25, 2019

Jupiter's New Moons

Jupiter has twelve new moons and scientists want your help in naming five of them

Feb 25, 2019

NASA Curiosity

NASA's Сuriosity is now back to operating normally after a computer reboot

Feb 25, 2019

Environment

Artificial lab-grown meat may be worse for the environment than cattle farming

Feb 25, 2019