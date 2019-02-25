tech2 News Staff

Consumer tech giants Huawei, LG and Xiaomi have already showcased their 5G-compatible smartphones at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event and the Chinese OEM ZTE is boarding the bandwagon today with its very own 5G phone.

The new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and an X50 modem, which will enable 5G connectivity. The 5G-compatible ZTE smartphone has a tall form factor and a triple camera array arranged vertically at the back. The Axon 10 Pro 5G features an edge-to-edge display and embraces a dewdrop notch that accommodates the front-facing camera. For biometric security, the smartphone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides 5G compatibility, ZTE didn’t share any details regarding the core aspects of the smartphone including the onboard storage, RAM or display resolution. However, reports suggest that Axon 10 Pro 5G features an AI performance engine that adjusts CPU, GPU tasks using AI algorithms. The three camera setup at the back is said to include cameras with a standard lens, a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The triple cameras have AI capabilities including motion capture, portrait recognition and scene recognition.

Apparently, ZTE is currently working with eight international carriers to roll out 5G testing. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will hit China and European markets in the first half of 2019.

In addition, the Chinese OEM introduced ZTE Blade V10, a mid-range smartphone as well. The smartphone features a curved edge-to-edge display with a dew-drop notch. Unlike the Axon 10 Pro 5G, ZTE has tabled at least a few specific details of the Blade V10 smartphone.

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 90.3 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 2.1 GHz processor. ZTE hasn’t specified which chipset brand or model the new smartphone carries underneath its hood.

In terms of imaging, the Blade V10 features a 32 MP front-facing camera. The front-camera offers AI-based functions like scene recognition and Smart Selfie. At the back, it has a dual camera setup comprising a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera.

Unlike the Axon 10 Pro 5G’s in display fingerprint scanner, the ZTE Blade V10 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead. The handset will be made available in two RAM/storage options — 3 GB RAM/32 GB native storage and 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage. The phone is fuelled by a 3,200 mAh battery and it includes a USB-C port for charging. The new Blade V10 smartphone comes in three colour schemes — Black, Green and a dual-gradient Blue variant.

ZTE has not shared any details regarding the price of Blade V10 and Axon 10 Pro 5G, however, the company said that the Blade V10 will be released in China, Europe and America beginning March 2019.

