tech2 News Staff

Due to the worldwide lockdown, more and more people are working from home and relying on video calling apps to stay in touch. In the process, Zoom has become one of the most downloaded apps on Android and iOS, surpassing TikTok and Instagram. But just when it seemed to be the perfect app for work calls and online classes, several users raised concerns about Zoom's privacy and security.

Zoombombing, is one of the most dangerous flaws in the app. It is a technique where the hacker logs into the video call, hijacking all the screens with inappropriate images or audio.

Turns out, Zoom has now tried to clamp down these security issues and will now enable passwords by default for all instant and scheduled meetings. If you are joining a meeting by clicking a meeting link with a password embedded, there will be no change in their joining experience. However, if you are joining the meeting by entering the Meeting ID manually, you will need a password to enter.

A virtual meeting room feature is what bars users to enter a meeting until the host allows them to join. Now, this feature will be enabled by default. Once this feature is enabled, no attendee can enter the meeting before the host.

These updates rolled out on 5 April.

Earlier, many cases of Zoombombing were reported in New York City, as a result, the schools are ordered not to use the Zoom app for online classes and switch to Microsoft Teams immediately.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.