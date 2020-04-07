Tuesday, April 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zoom adds security, privacy measures to prevent Zoombombing: How it works

Zoombombing is a technique where the hacker logs into the video call hijacking all the screens by inappropriate images or audio.


tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2020 10:07:15 IST

Due to the worldwide lockdown, more and more people are working from home and relying on video calling apps to stay in touch. In the process, Zoom has become one of the most downloaded apps on Android and iOS, surpassing TikTok and Instagram. But just when it seemed to be the perfect app for work calls and online classes, several users raised concerns about Zoom's privacy and security.

Zoombombing, is one of the most dangerous flaws in the app. It is a technique where the hacker logs into the video call, hijacking all the screens with inappropriate images or audio.

Zoom adds security, privacy measures to prevent Zoombombing: How it works

Zoom video conferencing app

Turns out, Zoom has now tried to clamp down these security issues and will now enable passwords by default for all instant and scheduled meetings. If you are joining a meeting by clicking a meeting link with a password embedded, there will be no change in their joining experience. However, if you are joining the meeting by entering the Meeting ID manually, you will need a password to enter.

A virtual meeting room feature is what bars users to enter a meeting until the host allows them to join. Now, this feature will be enabled by default. Once this feature is enabled, no attendee can enter the meeting before the host.

These updates rolled out on 5 April.

Earlier, many cases of Zoombombing were reported in New York City, as a result, the schools are ordered not to use the Zoom app for online classes and switch to Microsoft Teams immediately.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Zoom

Zoom video calling app banned in US schools over privacy and security concerns

Apr 06, 2020
Zoom video calling app banned in US schools over privacy and security concerns
Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'

Zoom

Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'

Mar 30, 2020
Zoom video calling app exposing users to ‘Zoombombing’ that leads to online abuse

Zoom

Zoom video calling app exposing users to ‘Zoombombing’ that leads to online abuse

Apr 06, 2020
How to use the Houseparty app privately

Houseparty

How to use the Houseparty app privately

Mar 30, 2020
Zoom is leaking your sensitive data to strangers, allowing hackers access to Windows password: Report

Zoom

Zoom is leaking your sensitive data to strangers, allowing hackers access to Windows password: Report

Apr 02, 2020
Zoom apologises for flaw that could allow attackers to acquire Windows password, promises to fix issues

Zoom

Zoom apologises for flaw that could allow attackers to acquire Windows password, promises to fix issues

Apr 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020