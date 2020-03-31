FP Trending

Video conferencing app Zoom has become the most downloaded app in India, surpassing the likes of TikTok and Instagram.

Among the top free apps for Android devices present in the Google Play Store, the Zoom Cloud Meetings has been installed by over 10 crore people till now.

Suited for high quality video calls, Zoom is riding high on a wave of popularity as people are trying to find ways to stay in touch with friends, co-workers and family at a time when social distancing norms are in effect.

The app allows as many as 100 participants to have a conversation at a time, and users can do this for free for 40 minutes at a time.

The high number of participants might be one of the leading reasons behind Zoom's rising acceptability.

While Google Duo recently announced that it would support up to 12 people, that's still far behind what Zoom offers. WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform in India, only supports 4-person calls. Other apps don't fare that much better.

In order to use the Zoom app, one can either download and install it on their phone or use the web interface from a compatible browser.

