Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zoom is leaking your sensitive data to strangers, allowing hackers access to Windows password: Report

After the iOS vulnerability found last week, security researchers claim to have found a bunch of new vulnerabilities in the app.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2020 15:59:52 IST

With lockdowns around the world forcing people to stay in, video conferencing app Zoom's popularity has exploded like never before. This week, Zoom became the top free app on the App Store and Google Play Store. Although, while on one hand, Zoom was becoming a popular choice for people trying to connect with friends and office colleagues, on the other hand, the app was found to be sending iOS users' data to Facebook without their knowledge. Zoom, however, patched the issue soon after the discovery and refused any such activity.

Now, just a week after that, a few security researchers claim to have found a bunch of other vulnerabilities in the app.

Zoom is leaking your sensitive data to strangers, allowing hackers access to Windows password: Report

Zoom video conferencing app

The first flaw was discovered by a security researcher who goes by the handle @g0dmode on Twitter, and it's about UNC paths. Per the researchers, the Zoom on Windows is converting networking UNC paths into a clickable link in the chat message. Essentially, this means, that the Windows version of the app is allowing hackers to capture Windows passwords.

Besides that, Zoom app on Mac, there are two distinct loopholes, which can allow an attacker to can gain access to the computer once exploited and install malware or spyware, without letting users know about the backdoor entry. Apparently, this loophole comes via the installer for the app, which can easily be injected with malicious codes. This flaw was spotted by researcher Patrick Wardle and was first reported by TechCrunch.

Another security researcher re-iterated the same issue.

Wardle found another bug in the Mac client, that could allow an attacker to inject malicious code to access the webcam and microphone of the system.

Take a deep breath, because that's not all!

Another report by Vice claims that Zoom has an issue that is grouping individuals to a particular 'Company Directory', which is otherwise meant for users within the same company with similar email domain. Due to the issue, reportedly, personal information of users, such as email address and photo, is available to unknown users in an unsolicited manner.

Zoom responded to the report with a response saying that they had blacklisted the domain that were spamming users:

Zoom maintains a blacklist of domains and regularly proactively identifies domains to be added. With regards to the specific domains that you highlighted in your note, those are now blacklisted.

Zoom also says that it allows users to request other domains to be removed from the Company Directory feature.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Zoom

Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'

Mar 30, 2020
Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'
Zoom surpasses TikTok, Instagram to become most downloaded app in India with 10 crore downloads on Android devices

Zoom

Zoom surpasses TikTok, Instagram to become most downloaded app in India with 10 crore downloads on Android devices

Mar 31, 2020
How to use fun backgrounds during Zoom video calls

Zoom

How to use fun backgrounds during Zoom video calls

Apr 01, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Houseparty, Zoom and other apps you can use to stay in touch while social distancing

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: Houseparty, Zoom and other apps you can use to stay in touch while social distancing

Mar 27, 2020
Houseparty, Zoom, WhatsApp, other video calling apps see surge in activity following coronavirus-related lockdowns

Video calling apps

Houseparty, Zoom, WhatsApp, other video calling apps see surge in activity following coronavirus-related lockdowns

Mar 31, 2020
New York attorney-general looks into Zoom's privacy practices; app's popularity growing during coronavirus outbreak

Zoom

New York attorney-general looks into Zoom's privacy practices; app's popularity growing during coronavirus outbreak

Mar 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020