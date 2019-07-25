Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's sub brand Redmi could soon be getting into the television segment

Redmi head has asked the followers on Weibo what do they think about Redmi launching its own TV.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 12:50:58 IST

Xiaomi has dabbled into everything from smartphones to mobile accessories, to wearables to TV to even LED lamps. Xaomi's sub-brand Redmi has also recently launched its first laptop but sadly it has not yet come to India. Now a company official has hinted that Redmi might be exploring the television market soon.

In a recent post on Weibo, Lu Weibing, head of Redmi sub-brand, has asked the followers what do they think about Redmi launching its own TV? This is to let you know that it is not to be taken as the official announcement by Redmi. Weibing started this topic while congratulating its parent company, Xiaomi on its success in the China TV market.

Xiaomis sub brand Redmi could soon be getting into the television segment

The brand has recently launched its first-ever flagship Redmi K20 Pro (Review) under the banner of Redmi this year.

Capture

Post by Redmi Head, Lu Weibing.

Another big thing that Redmi is reportedly working on is the world's first smartphone with a 64 MP camera. The company recently teased an image clicked by a 64 MP camera.

Since we are witnessing several changes that the brand is going through these days, so there is no harm in expecting that we might get a Redmi TV soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Redmi

Redmi K20 Pro Gold Edition reportedly leaked in images, could cost upwards of Rs 4 lakhs

Jul 17, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro Gold Edition reportedly leaked in images, could cost upwards of Rs 4 lakhs
Xiaomi announces Mi rechargeable LED lamp with a battery that lasts upto five days

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Mi rechargeable LED lamp with a battery that lasts upto five days

Jul 17, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z vs Black Shark 2: A spec-battle of budget flagships

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z vs Black Shark 2: A spec-battle of budget flagships

Jul 17, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch highlights: To be available starting 22 July at 12 pm

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch highlights: To be available starting 22 July at 12 pm

Jul 17, 2019
Redmi to bring world's first 64 MP camera smartphone, teases sample image

Redmi

Redmi to bring world's first 64 MP camera smartphone, teases sample image

Jul 22, 2019
Redmi K20, K20 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively

Redmi K20

Redmi K20, K20 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively

Jul 17, 2019

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019