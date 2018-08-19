Sunday, August 19, 2018 Back to
19 August, 2018

Xiaomi to launch Poco F1 on 22 Aug on Flipkart: Here's all we know about the phone

Touted as being "faster than fire, rain and wind", here is all we know about the Poco F1.

Days after Xiaomi announced the launch of its new sub-brand Pocophone, the company this week revealed that its first smartphone — the Poco F1 — will be launched in India on 22 August.

The sub-brand's chief product officer and former product head of Xiaomi India, Jai Mani, also quoted the tweet, reaffirming his role in the sub-brand which will soon bring flagship smartphones to India and other countries.

But more recently, on Saturday, the company announced that e-commerce giant Flipkart will serve as the "exclusive online partner" for the Poco F1.

However, as is the case with most Xiaomi devices, the Poco F1 will also be available on mi.com.

Touted as being "faster than fire, rain and wind", the Poco F1 has created ripples in the tech industry already. So, what all do we know about it thus far?

If a recent unboxing video is to be believed, the black-and-yellow themed phone will sport a notched display and a slightly thick chin. Other reports suggest that the Poco F1 will be available red, blue and grey variants as well.

The leaked video suggested that the Poco F1 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. tech2 expects a higher-end version with more internal storage to be launched on 22 August as well.

Further, the Poco F1 is expected to come packed with an adapter, USB type-C cable and with a back cover. Going by the design of the back cover, it is safe to assume that that the phone has a dual-camera setup on the rear. The phone is expected to have AI-powered dual cameras with dual pixel autofocus.

Although there is no leak on how many megapixels will accompany the cameras, some reports pointed at a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel primary camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The device will run Android Oreo, the report adds.

POCO teaser. Image: Twitter/ @jaimani

Once switched on, the device in the video revealed that it comes with a 'Liquid' cooling system; a thermal technology that will help stop the phone from over-heating. This feature might excite gamers as it will be ideal for long gaming sessions on the phone.

The Poco F1 is also likely to feature a 4,000 mAh battery paired with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Pocophone announced its partnership with Qualcomm last week, vowing to dedicate the next phone to a "whole new level of speed".

There is no information out on the price of the upcoming phone yet, but if there is a reliable leak on that, be sure to find it on tech2.

 

