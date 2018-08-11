Xiaomi on 9 August announced the launch of its new sub-brand, POCO in India as well as globally. Immediately after that, a complete unboxing video of a phone named the Pocophone F1 has leaked, revealing Snapdragon 845.

The unboxing video was posted by Slashleaks and as you watch the video, you will notice that the black and yellow themed phone shows a notched display and a slightly thick chin. You first see a retail box of the Pocophone F1, with a bunch of details on the sticker pasted on the rear side.

The Pocophone F1 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. This is revealed on the front cover on the phone.

Further, the Pocofone F1 comes packed with an adapter, USB type C cable along with a back cover. Going by the design of the back cover, it can be inferred that the phone has dual cameras on the rear.

When switched on, it is revealed that the device will come with the Liquid cooling system. It is a thermal technology that will prevent the phone from heating. This will be useful for gamers, for their long gaming sessions.

The phone will have AI-powered dual cameras with dual pixel autofocus. There was no information revealed about the megapixels.

The smartphone will feature a 4,000 mAh battery paired with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.