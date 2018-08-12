Xiaomi on 9 August announced the launch of its new sub-brand, POCO, in India as well as globally, and it didn't take long for the leaks of their smartphone Pocophone F1 to start rolling in.

The recent unboxing video leak revealed that the phone might be powered by Snapdragon 845. It is also supposed to be the cheapest phone packed up with such performance set.

Now the company itself has gone live and announced on its Facebook and Twitter pages that the smartphone may be equipped with the Qualcomm chip.

We are very proud to partner with @Qualcomm , the world leader in smartphone performance. Get ready for a whole new level of real world speed. #GoPOCO pic.twitter.com/chut7QpI6p — POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone) August 11, 2018

Also, the company has been bragging through its tagline of a "performance like never before"— a high-end Snapdragon chipset might take control over the smartphone such as Snapdragon 845. The open letter from Jai Mani on Twitter also talks about how the new phone, allegedly called Pocophone F1 will be completely speed oriented.

Many of you have been wondering what POCO is really about. Here's our answer from @jaimani....#GoPOCO pic.twitter.com/f7CadsK68e — POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone) August 10, 2018

But, the company didn't stop the teasing there. It is now no secret that the Pocophone F1 will be available in Europe and India, but according to a report in GSM Arena, the storage and the colours of the variants have been revealed on the website, My Smart Price, but it seems that the site has been taken down temporarily. We wonder why!

Even though there's a barrage of leaks coming in, there's still no information on the launch date and the price of the phone.