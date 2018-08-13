Days after announcing its sub-brand Pocophone in India, Xiaomi has just revealed the release date of its first smartphone, the Pocophone F1 on 22 August.

Pocophone India took to its official Twitter handle to announce the news, which was not all that surprising considering recent rumours. The tweet did not reveal much apart from the fact that the launch event will happen in New Delhi.

More than peak performance, more than speed - the best of smartphone innovation is almost here. Brace yourself for the #MasterOfSpeed. See you on August 22, 2018. #POCOF1 pic.twitter.com/Uwt0ZcB26N — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2018

The sub-brand's, Head of Product and former product head of Xiaomi India, Jai Mani also quoted the tweet, reaffirming his role of heading the sub-brand which will bring flapship smartphones to India.

Recently, we came across a report which revealed an unboxing video which pretty much gave away everything we need to know about the new phone. Based on wht was seen, the Pocophone F1 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Further, the Pocofone F1 comes packed with an adapter, USB type C cable along with a back cover. Going by the design of the back cover, it can be inferred that the phone has dual cameras on the rear. The phone will also likely have AI-powered dual cameras with dual pixel autofocus.

There was no information revealed about the megapixels. The smartphone will feature a 4,000 mAh battery paired with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. The leaked video also reveals that the Pocophone F1 will run on MIUI 9.