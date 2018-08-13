Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 August, 2018 20:54 IST

Xiaomi's Pocophone F1 to be launched in India at an event in Delhi on 22 August

Headed by Jai Mani, Pocophone India took to its official Twitter handle to announce the news.

Days after announcing its sub-brand Pocophone in India, Xiaomi has just revealed the release date of its first smartphone, the Pocophone F1 on 22 August.

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

Pocophone India took to its official Twitter handle to announce the news, which was not all that surprising considering recent rumours. The tweet did not reveal much apart from the fact that the launch event will happen in New Delhi.

The sub-brand's, Head of Product and former product head of Xiaomi India, Jai Mani also quoted the tweet, reaffirming his role of heading the sub-brand which will bring flapship smartphones to India.

Recently, we came across a report which revealed an unboxing video which pretty much gave away everything we need to know about the new phone. Based on wht was seen, the Pocophone F1 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Further, the Pocofone F1 comes packed with an adapter, USB type C cable along with a back cover. Going by the design of the back cover, it can be inferred that the phone has dual cameras on the rear. The phone will also likely have AI-powered dual cameras with dual pixel autofocus.

There was no information revealed about the megapixels. The smartphone will feature a 4,000 mAh battery paired with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. The leaked video also reveals that the Pocophone F1 will run on MIUI 9.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Pocophone

Pocophone F1 could launch in India soon as Xiaomi announces POCO sub-brand

Aug 09, 2018

Pocophone F1

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 unboxing leak reveals Snapdragon 845 and 4,000 mAh battery

Aug 11, 2018

Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's leaked poster reveals that it will have a headphone jack

Aug 03, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with Super VOOC to go on sale on 10 August

Aug 03, 2018

Galaxy Note 9 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be announced tomorrow at an event in New York

Aug 08, 2018

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ with a dedicated Google Assistant button to arrive in India soon

Aug 06, 2018

science

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Eye Health

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Aug 13, 2018

Wearable Tech

Scientists invent fibre that can communicate, resist water, be woven into clothes

Aug 13, 2018