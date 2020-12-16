tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the new Mi QLED 4K TV in India today. The company has revealed a few key details of the upcoming product. The company's microsite dedicated to the product confirms that the TV will come with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and 4K. It will run on Android TV OS and will come with Patchwall UI. Other features confirmed by Xiaomi include HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake.

Mi QLED 4K TV launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today in India. To watch the event live, you can visit the company's YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Mi QLED 4K TV expected specifications

In a tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smart TV will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. In addition to this, the TV will also come with smart recommendations, kids mode, universal search, live channels and so on. The Mi QLED 4K TV also supports Dolby Audio, HDR 10+ and 4K. The microsite has also confirmed that it will run on Android TV OS and will come with Patchwall UI. The smart TV will also come with features like HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake.

A report by 91Mobiles, referring to a Twitter user TechFactsRafee, suggests that the TV will be 14.2 kg in weight and might consume 180W of power. It is likely to come in 55-inch variant that might cost around Rs 50,000 to the users.