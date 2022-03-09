FP Trending

Xiaomi's Redmi brand launched two new smartphones in the ‘Pro’ series of Redmi Note 11 at an event in Bengaluru today, 9 March. The company launched Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, which are seemingly a step higher from the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S that were introduced last month in the country.

Let’s take a look at the price and sale dates of the two newly launched ‘Pro’ variants:

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro is a 4G device whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a 5G variant, the second in the Note 11 5G series, after Redmi Note 11G was introduced last year.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB base variant. The device comes in Phantom White, Stealth Black and Star Blue colors. The 8GB+128GB variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro comes at a price of Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has been priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB+128GB version while the 8GB+128GB version will be available for Rs 22,999. The 8GB+256GB variant will cost Rs 24,999. The device comes in three colors which are Black, White and Mirage Blue. Users of HDFC Bank card will get a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

While Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available from 23 March, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G shall be available for purchase in India from 15 March onwards. The two phones will be sold across Mi.com, Amazon India and in Xiaomi retail partner stores.

Specifications:

Both the newly launched ‘Pro’ variants of Redmi Note 11 have a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display, along with a 1080p resolution. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which offers 1200 nits of peak brightness and supports 360Hz touch sampling.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset, which one can get with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, Note 11 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with its 6GB and 8GB RAM variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro has a primary 108-megapixel sensor and triple rear camera module while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a 108MP quad rear camera setup. The phone has ultra-wide-angle sensor of 8MP along with 2MP macro cameras and a depth sensor of 2MP. Redmi Note 11 Pro does not have the 2MP depth sensor.

Both the phones have liquid cooling and come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging through a USB Type C interface.

The two ‘Pro’ models have a headphone jack, dual speakers, IP53 splash-proof design and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

Both the newly launched devices come with a charger in the box and run Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 version, based on the Android 11 operating system.

