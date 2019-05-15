Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
Xiaomi takes a jab at OnePlus with a tease for its upcoming Redmi K20 smartphone

The upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi is being teased as the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’

tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2019 16:10:16 IST

OnePlus recently unveiled its latest 7 series smartphones including the OnePlus 7 and the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. The latter is the company’s flagship device with top of the line hardware. However, that didn’t stop Xiaomi from taking a jab at OnePlus about its latest device.

Xiaomi Redmi 7. Image: Omkar Patne

The official Redmi Twitter account sent out a teaser with a message that read, “Congratulations, OnePlus! We heard about your new flagship [highlighted in red].” Towards the bottom right corner, another message read, “Regards, Flagship Killer 2.0. Coming soon.” What is interesting about this last message is the mention of ‘855’ in the text suggesting that its next smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Also, ‘K’, ‘2’ and ‘0’ are highlighted in red indicating that the next device could be named K20 or K20 Pro.

Although nothing official is known yet about the upcoming Redmi device, a leaked photo showed a protective screen layer with ‘Redmi K20 Pro’ mentioned on it. Additionally, it mentioned the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 6.39 AMOLED screen and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi also recently teased an image of a Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera which led us to believe that this could very well be the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship being discussed.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage on the highest variant, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s most premium device yet; prices ranging between Rs 48,999 and Rs 57,999.

