tech2 News Staff

The Redmi flagship phone now has a reported launch date and the company CEO has also outed a couple of features for the device such as a 48 MP camera and Snapdragon 855. Now we reportedly have the name of the device as well.

As per Chinese news website IThome, the protective screen layer of the flagship device has been leaked revealing the name of the phone as the Redmi K20 Pro. The company had earlier squashed rumours of the device being called Redmi X.

The leaked photo showed that the K20 will be coming with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48 MP main sensor, triple-camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and 6.39-inch AMOLED display. These are all the specs that have been till now associated with the flagship Redmi device.

Earlier, on his official Weibo page, Weibing has shared a photo which he says has been taken with a 48 MP camera and previous leaks have also said that the new Redmi flagship will come with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP triple-camera setup.

Xiaomi also recently teased an image of a Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera which led us to believe that this could very well be the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship being discussed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.