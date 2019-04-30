tech2 News Staff

A Redmi smartphone featuring a pop-up front-facing camera has been rumoured for quite a few months now. There have been many leaks related to the smartphone and it was even spotted with the company’s executives.

Now, the company is making it official that the Redmi smartphone with a front-facing pop-up selfie camera is indeed on its way soon. The company has shared a teaser video on its official Weibo page, teasing a pop-up front-facing camera on the top left side of the smartphone.

It is speculated that this could be a flagship device, which means that it will have top-of-the-line specs. This is in line with recent reports about a Redmi device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the making. However, it should be noted that the video does not reveal any information about the phone.

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, based on the information shared by a Chinese tipster, the upcoming Redmi flagship will come with a 6.39-inch display and a Snapdragon 855 SoC accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In the camera department, the phone is tipped to come loaded with a 32 MP shooter on the front and a triple-camera setup, including a 48 MP primary camera sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and another 13 MP camera on the back.

