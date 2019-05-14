tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off its much-awaited OnePlus 7 series in India at an event in Bangalore. Comprising of the more-premium OnePlus 7 Pro and the regular OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 series marks a major step up for the Chinese brand, aiming to take on the likes of Samsung, Apple and Huawei in the premium smartphone market.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7: Variants and Availability

There are as many as three storage/RAM variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro to choose from. The entry-level variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro packs 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 48,999. The middle variant, which offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top-of-the-line (we call it overkill) variant offers a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, setting you back by Rs 57,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three exciting colours — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey. But here's where it gets tricky. The entry-level variant will only be available in Mirror Grey, the mid-tier variant in all the three colours, while the top-end version can only be had in Nebula Blue.

As for the regular OnePlus 7, you get two variants to choose from. The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 has been priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version comes in at Rs 37,999.

As far as colours go the OnePlus 7 will be available in Mirror Grey and Red.

In India, Amazon has always been an exclusive partner of OnePlus for selling its devices and that isn't changing anytime soon. The Mirror Grey variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available from 17 May whereas the Nebula Blue variant will be available from 28 May on Amazon India, OnePlus' website and offline stores. Hardcore OnePlus fans can get a chance to buy the device quicker by attending pop-up events on 15 May.

The prices are out and oh boy the @OnePlus_IN 7 Pro is the most expensive @oneplus phone ever!

Here's @ankitv with the 5 variants of OP7 & OP7 Pro with their prices ranging between ₹32,999 & ₹57,999. pic.twitter.com/iMjtTHZD0b — Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 14, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7: Key features and specifications

With pricing and availability out of the way, lets get on to the business end of things. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.64-inch with a QHD+ resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus had announced that the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro has been given an “A+ Top Tier Display Rating” from independent display research lab DisplayMate. The rating suggests the yet-to-be-released OnePlus 7 Pro has one of the best smartphone displays in the market.

Apart from the DisplayMate rating, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received the ‘Safety for Eyes’ certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute. This certification suggests that the smartphone display is able to “better filter out harmful blue lights.”

As far as cameras go, the OnePlus 7 Pro features the company's first triple-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS; a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, continues with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 48 MP f/1.7 primary lens with PDAF and OIS and a 5 MP secondary telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 7 features a 4,150 mAh battery along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone. At the heart of the phone will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The OnePlus 7 Pro actually has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery compared to the OnePlus 7. It also supports 30 W Warp charge technology. There is also an in-display optical fingerprint scanner in the device. The handset like the standard 7 model will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also officially confirmed water resistance on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro without any IP rating.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.