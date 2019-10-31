Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
Xiaomi reveals some key specs of its upcoming Mi TV 5 ahead of official launch on 5 November

Mi TV 5 is said to come with a 12nm T972 chipset with support for 8K video recording.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 12:02:25 IST

Xiaomi has carved out a big space in the smartphone segment in China and India and it is doing the same with its smart TV lineup. The company is all set to release the new Mi TV 5 series in China on 5 November and it would appear that some key specs of the device have been revealed before the launch.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5.

As per the poster released by Xiaomi for the Mi TV 5, the device is said to come with a 12nm T972 chipset with support for 8K video recording. A jump of 63 percent is being touted for this chipset as compared to the previous generation. In terms of memory options, the Mi TV 5 packs in 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It had been confirmed earlier that the Mi TV 5 is confirmed to come with a 4K QLED panel covering NTSC 108% wide colour gamut, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus TV. This could mean that the Mi TV 5 will be more in the premium smart TV segment rather than the budget segment it usually aims for.

Along with the Mi TV 5, Xiaomi will also be launching the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone which will have penta-lens setup including a 108 MP camera.

