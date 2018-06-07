For the first time in years, Xiaomi is facing some exceptional competition in the sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone category. Stiff competition from Oppo and Honor seems to have forced the company to rethink its line-up this year, and the result of that seems to be the Redmi Y2.

The Y2, which will be announced later today at an event in Delhi, is basically the Redmi S2 that was launched in China earlier this year. All that really matters right now is the variants that will come to India, and most importantly, the pricing. The Y2’s competition? Oppo’s Realme 1.

Rumour has it that two variants of the phone are coming to India. This includes a 3 GB + 32 GB variant and a 4 GB + 64 GB option for RAM and storage. Storage should be upgradable by up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The phones are expected to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display (1440x720) and a Snapdragon 625 chip. The camera units include a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera on the rear and a 16 MP selfie camera.

The battery is expected to be a 3,080 mAh unit.

From the specs alone, it seems like the Oppo Realme 1 will be the more powerful option, the latter also has a higher resolution screen. Xiaomi’s own Redmi Note 5 is also a contender here, offering a better screen and a much larger battery. The Y2’s advantage appears to be the fact that it will include a dual camera, which neither of its competitors have.

At launch, the phone is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model and Rs 11,999 for the 64 GB model. At Rs 8,999, the Oppo Realme 1 will be cheaper. Fifteen-year-old tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the phone will be available in Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold options.

Of course, these are just rumours and there’s no official confirmation on price just yet.

To catch the event live, simply head to Xiaomi’s dedicated Y2 launch page here. You can also follow us on Twitter for LIVE updates from the event itself. The event starts at 1.30 pm.

Do check back in with us after the event for a full review of the device.