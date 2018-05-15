After extensively teasing its new sub-brand of budget smartphone, Oppo has finally launched the first smartphone in the line, called Realme 1.

The smartphone has been launched in a Black Diamond variant, with a diamond cut-finish at the back. Realme has also launched a special red color variant of the smartphone, which looks very similar to the red variant of the Oppo F7.

Under the hood, the Realme 1 is powered by an "AI-powered" octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. The smartphone's storage is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. Additionally, per a video showed by Realme at the event today, there will also be a 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB storage variant. Realme also announced that a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will also be coming soon.

While the 6 GB variant is priced at Rs 13,990, the 4 GB model has been launched at Rs 10,990, whereas the 3 GB one will cost you Rs 8,990.

The Realme 1 6 GB and 3 GB models will be going on sale starting 25 May on Amazon India exclusively. The company has launched some initial sale offers as well. Realme announced that people who use the device with a Jio 4G SIM can earn benefits of up to Rs 4,850. On purchase, customers will also be able to claim up to 5 percent cash back on payments made via SBI.

The smartphone features a 6.0-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels in an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but sports Face Unlock instead. Realme's senior product manager claims that the Face Unlock has a reaction time of 0.1 seconds.

In terms of optics, the Realme 1 sports a single camera setup at the rear with a 13 MP sensor, and an 8 MP sensor up front. Realme 1's camera has the capability for face, skin and gender recognition, along with support for AR stickers on both front and back camera, claims Oppo.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0. Fuelling the device is a 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone's battery also comes with an "AI-powered" battery management feature. In terms of connectivity, the phone should have dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, micro-USB 2.0 OTG port, Wi-Fi, and GPS.