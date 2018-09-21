In June this year, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 debuted in India with a gold, dark grey, and a rose gold colour variant. Now, three months later, the Redmi Y2 is going on sale once again, and with two new colour options — Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be going up on the flash sale today, that is 21 September at 12.00 pm on Amazon India. The smartphone will be available in all five colour variants at the sale at noon. In case you aren’t looking to buy the new blue and black colour variants, the phone is currently available for purchase on Mi.com, in the gold, dark grey and rose gold colour.

Do note, the new colour variants still have the same price. This means, the Redmi Y2 with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model will cost you Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications and features

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor, with AI capabilities. Up front, is a 16 MP ‘Super Pixel’ camera. The smartphone also comes with Face Unlock and an LED flash on the front.

Running on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5, the Redmi Y2 features a fingerprint sensor at the back, and support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, IR Blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack, for connectivity.

To know more read our full review of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2.