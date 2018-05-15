After launching its first smartphone in the Redmi S-Series in China, Redmi S2 is now expected to reach India on 7 June, probably as Redmi Y2. The launch as per website will take place in New Delhi.

The teaser shared via social media specifically promotes the phone selfie camera with tagline Find Your Self, Find Your Selfie, and using hashtags #RealYou (hint, hint Oppo) and #FindYourSelfie . In both the hashtags the letter Y is highlighted and so it can be said that the phone will be launched as Redmi Y2 and not Redmi s2 in India.

Coming to the phone specifications for Redmi S2, the phone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone when launched in China, arrived with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and comes in two variants, one with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and the second with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The camera is supposed to be the highlight of the smartphone. The unit on the S2 comes with a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera which can take front-facing portrait photos. The back of the device houses a dual-camera setup with 12 MP + 5 MP sensors that are arranged vertically and allow the phone to take bokeh photos as well.

Every step in your life is defined by a selfie. Find yourself, #FindYourSelfie The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon. pic.twitter.com/OeQaSAI4TZ — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 14, 2018

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with space for a micro-SD card. Apart from that, the phone features Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a fingerprint reader place on the back. Powering the device is a 3,080 mAh battery and the phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9 skin.

The phone was launched at a starting price of CNY 999, which is roughly Rs 10,000.