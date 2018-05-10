Continuing with its current spree of launching smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the Redmi S2 smartphone at an event held in China. The device has been designed to be selfie-centric and it also has some of the AI features that were seen earlier on the Mi 6X. The phone has been launched at a starting price of CNY 999 which is roughly Rs 10,000.

Coming to the specifications of the device, the phone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, we see that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and comes in two variants, one with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and the second with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

These specifications are similar to what we have on the Redmi Note 5, available in India. However, it's the camera that is supposed to be the highlight of the smartphone.

The phone comes with a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera which can take front-facing portrait photos.

The back of the device houses a dual-camera setup with 12 MP + 5 MP sensors that are arranged vertically and allow the phone to take bokeh photos as well.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with a micro-SD card. Apart from that, the phone features Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a fingerprint reader place on the back. Powering the device is a 3,080 mAh battery and the phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9 skin.

What you can notice from these specs and the design, is that the Redmi S2 is just a slightly toned down version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There is no word yet currently on when the phone will be launching in India but Redmi phones are a hit in India, so it shouldn't be long until Xiaomi brings this one to the market.