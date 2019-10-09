tech2 News Staff

Today Xiaomi launched its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 8 at a starting price of Rs 7,999 in India. But it looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacturer does not want its fans to sit back just yet. The Xiaomi India head, Manu Jain has confirmed that they will be launching a smartphone on 16 October which is just one week from now. Jain has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 64 MP camera.

As per the tweet, 1400 Xiaomi fans can attend this launch event and you can register for it now.

In a short video shared in the tweet, Jain has confirmed that they will be gifting this smartphone to one of these fans.

#64MPQuadCamBeast: let's make the launch of this BIGGER THAN EVER!💪 Register now to attend the launch of the best "Note" yet. Gifts worth ₹1500 for all Mi fans who attend the launch. Watch till the end for a special giveaway. Register here: https://t.co/weZpbAI9jX#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6okLdU9PQk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 9, 2019



The tweet also reveals that the company will give gifts worth Rs 1,500 to all the fans who are going to attend the launch event.

Since Jain also emphasised on the word "Note", it is speculated that this smartphone will be named as Redmi Note 8 Pro after Redmi Note 7 Pro(Review). The Redmi Note 8 Pro has already unveiled in China at a price of Rs CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000).

Redmi Note 8 Pro China Specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.