tech2 News Staff

Till now selling in the flash sale model, starting today, which is 17 April, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available on open sale. Which means you will be able to purchase a Redmi Note 7 throughout the day and night via Flipkart and mi.com. The open sale format for the smartphone kicks off at 12 pm on 17 April.

Last week, Xiaomi announced that just a month after the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) and Redmi Note 7 in India, it has already sold a million units of the smartphones. Before that, early in March, Xiaomi also announced the first milestone for the Redmi Note 7, when it sold over 200,000 units within two weeks of launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specification and features

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue. Xiaomi claims that the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant. The Redmi Note 7 is priced starting Rs 9,999.

