Xiaomi claims it shipped 200,000+ units of Redmi Note 7 during flash sale

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

tech2 News Staff Mar 08, 2019 08:47:22 IST

It is no secret that the Redmi-series is one of the most sought after budget smartphone lineup in India and it could be said that Xiaomi's dominance in the market is a result of the Redmi Note. As such the Chinese smartphone maker announced the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro back in February end and since then the hype for the device has been paramount.

Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro.

On 7 March the Redmi Note 7 went on its first flash sale and you can guess that it was, metaphorically over before it even started. While Xiaomi has mentioned that the sale only lasted a few minutes, it did not give a specific number. It did give a number for units sold and that number is a mind-boggling 200,000 plus!

While it is easy to understand why people are excited about the Redmi Note 7 which starts at Rs 9,999, the Note 7 Pro is also an extremely value for money proposition. The sale for the latter happens a week later on 13 March so we can expect similar sales figures if not more for the Note 7 Pro.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue. Xiaomi claims that the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant.

 

