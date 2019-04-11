Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro's 1 million units have been sold in India in a month

Early this March, two weeks after its launch, Xiaomi said it sold over 200,000 units of Redmi Note 7.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 17:23:41 IST

Just a month after the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in India, Xiaomi has announced that it has already sold a million units of smartphones under the series.

Xiaomi follows its famous flash sale model for the phones, which are sold via Flipkart, mi.com and all of Xiaomi's official offline stores. Xiaomi recently also held a Mi Fan Festival, which may have helped with the boost in the sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

“We are delighted to be sharing yet another wonderful milestone achieved by our popular Redmi Note series of smartphones. It is truly humbling to see the love of our Mi Fans towards the new Redmi Note 7 series that have set themselves a class apart from their segment of smartphones. This inspires us, even more, to further ramp up the supply for our popular Redmi Note 7 series and help all our Mi Fans access it easily,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said.

Early this March, Xiaomi had announced the first milestone for the Redmi Note 7, when it sold over 200,000 units within two weeks of launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specification and features

As for specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is accompanied by 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. There is also a recently announced variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

As for pricing, while the new 6 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and the 4 GB model is priced at Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specification and features

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue. Xiaomi claims that the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant. The Redmi Note 7 is priced starting Rs 9,999.

