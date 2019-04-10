tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the budget phone to beat in 2019. At the time of launch, the smartphone was announced in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Days later though, Xiaomi listed a 6 GB RAM variant of the phone on its website.

Now, in a tweet, the company shared on Tuesday, it announced that the new 6 GB RAM variant will go up on its first sale on Wednesday, that is 10 April, on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 pm.

When? When? When? was the question. 'Tomorrow' is the answer. #RedmiNote7Pro (6+128 GB) will be available starting tomorrow at 12 noon. 😎 RT with the hashtag #RedmiNote7Pro to spread the word. F-codes up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/PwSG3mawYS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 9, 2019

The 6 GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

As for specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.