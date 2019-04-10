Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7 Pro variant with 6 GB RAM to go on sale at 12 noon later today

The 6 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 08:17:32 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the budget phone to beat in 2019. At the time of launch, the smartphone was announced in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Days later though, Xiaomi listed a 6 GB RAM variant of the phone on its website.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

Now, in a tweet, the company shared on Tuesday, it announced that the new 6 GB RAM variant will go up on its first sale on Wednesday, that is 10 April, on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 pm.

The 6 GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

As for specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

