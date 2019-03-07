Ameya Dalvi

The list of best phones under Rs 10,000 this month is a testimony to the pace at which this segment moves in India. We created a similar list barely two months ago and now, there are as many as four new entrants in a list of six already. The specifications that some of the phones in this segment boast of were seen in phones 2 to 2.5x their cost not too long ago. This space is now even more crowded with a wide variety of models to choose from, making the decision tougher. But worry not, we have already gone through all of them and shortlisted the best options for you. So, let’s take a look at which smartphones under Rs 10,000 are worth your money this March.

Best phones under Rs 10,000 you can buy in India

Redmi Note 7

Let’s start with one of the most recent launches, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7, which replaces the Redmi 6 in our list, and that’s a massive jump in value for money. The new Note 7 boasts of a Snapdragon 660 SoC, a glass body and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with a tiny drop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Yes, we are still talking about phones under Rs 10,000.

You also get a competent 12 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup at the back and a 13 MP selfie camera up front. The phone claims to be splash-proof and its 4,000 mAh battery should comfortably sail through a day of moderate usage.

The Redmi Note 7 runs the latest Android Pie OS with a MIUI skin on top. You can get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant in this budget and that’s a great buy for what the phone packs. However, I would advise you to spend another Rs 2,000 and opt for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant as the extra RAM will complement the Snapdragon 660 chip well. And lastly, all the best in the flash sales, but it’s worth a try.

Redmi Note 7 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Realme 3

Whenever Xiaomi launches a new handset, Oppo’s sub-brand Realme is almost always ready with its own release to challenge its competitor. The Realme 3 will be the one to enter the ring this time, as well as our list. This phone is as stylish as the Redmi Note 7, if not more so, and has quite a few design similarities. The processing power is at par too with Mediatek’s new Helio P70 taking charge here. 13 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back and a 13 MP shooter at the front takes care of photography. You get a 6.22-inch HD+ display (not Full HD+) with a drop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches.

Courtesy of an efficient processor and an HD+ screen, its 4,230 mAh battery should be able to keep the phone running for a day and half of standard usage easily. This phone runs the latest Android Pie OS with a ColorOS 6 layer on top. The new UI is expected to have an app drawer too.

You get the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant in this budget but always a good idea to opt for the 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage variant for 2K more.

Realme 3 price in India: Rs 8,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

A couple of months ago, we had the non-pro version of this Asus phone in our list. This time we have the Zenfone Max Pro M2, and for the exact same price at that. How’s that for value for money? This stylish Asus device sports a 6.26-inch Full HD+ notched display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. Just like the Redmi Note 7, this too is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is a good choice even for phones priced up to Rs 20,000. It runs stock Android UI with Oreo 8.1, and an Android Pie update should be available soon.

The 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras with a Sony IMX486 sensor are more than capable in most lighting conditions and you get a 13 MP front camera for selfies. Another standout feature of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is its mammoth 5,000 mAh battery that comfortably takes you through a day and half of usage without the need for a charger. Again, there is a 4 GB RAM variant available for 2K extra and you know by now that it’s an even better option, if budget permits.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Nokia 5.1 Plus

After a permanent price drop, Nokia 5.1 Plus now enters the sub-10K segment. If you are looking for a compact phone in the world of ever-growing screens, this is the handset for you. Powered by a competent Mediatek Helio P60 chip, it packs more than enough power for this segment, though not in the same league as the above three. Again, the USP of this phone is its size and not power. You get a 5.8-inch HD+ notched display with 2.5D glass on top. Its 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras click crisp photos in well-lit conditions and do a decent job in low lighting too.

Another important aspect of this handset is that it’s an Android One device. That means you get stock Android UI and regular OS and security updates for a period of two years from its launch. The phone runs Android Pie currently. You only get a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of this phone.

Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

The following devices are the only two that managed to hold on to their positions from the previous sub-10K list.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N was the first phone in India with a notched display to breach the 12K price barrier. Now it consistently sells under Rs 10,000 and is great news for those looking for a stylish handset in that budget with a sharp screen. This phone sports 2.5D glass at the front as well as at the back with a mirror-like finish. It has a fairly compact 5.84-inch notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. That results in a high pixel density of 432 PPI which translates into sharp picture quality.

The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts for a working day. There’s a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera combination at the back and a 16 MP front camera that will get the selfie enthusiasts excited. It runs Android Oreo with an EMUI 8.0 layer on top. If you want to make a style statement in this budget, the Honor 9N is a great option.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 8,999 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

Motorola Moto G6

If you want a stylish, glass-clad phone without a notch, along with better cameras and a near-stock Android UI, the Motorola Moto G6 should be your pick. The Moto G6 compares well with the Honor 9N in terms of style and offers a bit more substance too. Up front is a sharp 5.7-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 resolution. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the same applies to the glass at the back too. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 Octa-core SoC and its base variant comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB.

What makes this phone stand out is its 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup at the back that delivers arguably the best results in this price bracket. It manages to capture photos with a high amount of detail, and accurate colours, in good lighting, but it also happens to do a more than decent job in low-light, something rare in this segment. So, all you photography enthusiasts on a tight budget, the Moto G6 is the phone for you. Its near-stock Android UI is an added bonus.

The phone currently runs Android Oreo but is expected to get Android Pie soon. The phone was launched at a higher price but has been selling under 10K for quite some time now. The Moto G7 series is here and will soon replace the G6. Pick one up while stocks last, if you are interested.

Motorola Moto G6 price in India: Rs 9,699 for 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage

