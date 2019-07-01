tech2 News Staff

After Xiaomi India teased the Redmi 7A this weekend, Flipkart has launched a micro-website for the smartphone revealing the India launch date.

Per the Flipkart website, Redmi 7A will be launched in India on 4 July. If you are looking forward to the launch, you can head to the micro-website and click on the Notify Me button to be prompted before the launch begins.

The listing does not reveal any other detail so far. However, we do know that the Redmi 7A will succeed Redmi's budget lineup in India. Till now we have seen the Redmi 5A (review) and Redmi 6A smartphones being unveiled under the series in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications

Since the smartphone has already been launched in China, we know that the Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port.

On the rear, it has a 13 MP camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Redmi 7A comes in black and blue variants.