tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has been on a roll with its device launches as of late and now it has teased another smartphone for the Indian market called the Redmi 7A. Xiaomi has said that the Redmi A-series has sold nearly 23.6 million units in the country which happens to be more than Australia's population. The company has asked users to guess the launch date of the device which is the company says is happening soon.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications

The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations. They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port.

On the rear, it has a 13 MP camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Redmi 7A comes in black and blue variants.