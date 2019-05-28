Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
Redmi 7A with Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM announced in China starting at CNY 549

Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display which is a notch-less 18:9 screen with HD+ resolution.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 17:57:48 IST

While the spotlight in today's launch was definitely stolen by the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones, the company made a little side announcement for all the budget category. The company officially launched the Redmi 7A smartphone for a price of CNY 549 ( approx Rs 5,500).

Redmi 7A.

The device comes with a  5.45-inch display which is a notch-less 18:9 screen with HD+ resolution.  There are giant top and bottom bezels wherein one can find the Redmi branding on the bottom part and the earpiece and front camera on the top part. The entire phone is made out of a polycarbonate unibody including all the buttons.

Under the hood, one can find the Snapdragon 439 chipset and two storage options which include 16 GB or 32 GB along with 2 GB of RAM. There is also a micro-SD card slot which can expand the memory to 256 GB. Software wise the device has Android 9.0 Pie overlayed with MIUI 10.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE although the slot is of the hybrid variety, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging. The device is available in Blue and Black colour options. There is no word on when this device will reach the Indian shores but it should be announced soon.

