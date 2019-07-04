tech2 News Staff

As per schedule, Xioami will be hosting a soft launch for unveiling the new Redmi 7A smartphone in India today. A soft launch means there will be no launch event, but the device will be revealed in a live stream video.

The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm, and you will be able to watch it live on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. The live stream video is embedded below. If you have a busy day ahead of you, you can tap on the 'Set Reminder' option on the live stream video, which will send you a notification a few minutes before the webcast is live.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is a new addition in Redmi's budget A-lineup in India. Till now we have seen the Redmi 5A (review) and Redmi 6A smartphones being unveiled under the series in India, and they were all popular for their attractive price point.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: All we know

Since the smartphone has already been launched in China, we know that the Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port.

On the rear, it has a 13 MP camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Redmi 7A comes in black and blue variants.

