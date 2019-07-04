Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live

Redmi 7A is a new addition in Redmi's budget A-lineup, which has the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A till now.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 08:47:49 IST

As per schedule, Xioami will be hosting a soft launch for unveiling the new Redmi 7A smartphone in India today. A soft launch means there will be no launch event, but the device will be revealed in a live stream video.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live

Redmi 7A has been listed on Flipkart in a dedicated microwebsite.

The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm, and you will be able to watch it live on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. The live stream video is embedded below. If you have a busy day ahead of you, you can tap on the 'Set Reminder' option on the live stream video, which will send you a notification a few minutes before the webcast is live.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is a new addition in Redmi's budget A-lineup in India. Till now we have seen the Redmi 5A (review) and Redmi 6A smartphones being unveiled under the series in India, and they were all popular for their attractive price point.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: All we know

Since the smartphone has already been launched in China, we know that the Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port.

On the rear, it has a 13 MP camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Redmi 7A comes in black and blue variants.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to officially launch in India on 4 July, Flipkart listing reveals

Jul 01, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A to officially launch in India on 4 July, Flipkart listing reveals
Xiaomi Redmi 7A will reportedly launch in India in July after Europe launch

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will reportedly launch in India in July after Europe launch

Jun 19, 2019

science

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019