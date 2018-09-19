Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 19 September, 2018 10:48 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6A priced at Rs 5,999 to go on sale at 12 pm today via Amazon, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

Xiaomi at an event in New Delhi on 5 September, launched three smartphones is its Redmi 6 series — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6A finally goes on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com at 12 pm.

The Redmi 6A will be available in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

The Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera also with an f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A launched in India. Image: Tech2

The 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1- based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Alongside the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro were also launched. The Redmi 6 was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499. The Redmi 6 went on sale on 10 September via Flipkart and Mi.com and will be available next on 20 September.

The Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, was also launched in two variants, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 12,999. The device went on sale on 11 September, on Amazon and Mi.com and the next flash sale is expected to take place on 25 September.

Read our full review of the device here.

