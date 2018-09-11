Xiaomi at an event in New Delhi on 5 September, launched three smartphones is its Redmi 6 series — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 Pro goes on sale today on Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6 Pro was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 12,999.

Read our first impressions of the Redmi 6 Pro here.

The device is essentially a rebranded Mi A2 Lite sans the stock Android. The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 ration and also a notch. The notch can be hidden, for those who do not like it. A fingerprint sensor sits at the rear. Running the smartphone is MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will soon get an upgrade to th MIUI 10.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors with AI capabilities. Up front, is a 5 MP sensor.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Red. The device will ship with a cover in the box.

Alongside the Redmi 6 Pro, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 were also launched. The Redmi 6A was launched in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999. The device will go on sale on 19 September, on Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi 6 was also launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499. It went on sale on 10 September at 12 pm via on Flipkart and Mi.com.