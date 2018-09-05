Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 14:24 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, 6, 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 5,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999

Redmi 6A will go on sale on 19 September, Redmi 6 on 10 September and Redmi 6 Pro on 11 September.

At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi has announced a three smartphone is its Redmi 6 series — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

The Redmi 6A has been launched in two variants, with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999. The device will go on sale on 19 September, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. Image: Xiaomi China

The Redmi 6 has also been launched in two variants, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499. The device will go on sale on 10 September, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Finally, the Redmi 6 Pro has been launched in two variants, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 12,999. The device will go on sale on 11 September, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset. It comes in a 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage variant, and a 3 GB with 32 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera also with an f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A launched in India. Image: Tech2

The smartphone 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB with 64 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 launched in India. Image: Tech2

The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is essentially a rebranded Mi A2 Lite sans the stock Android. The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 ration and also a notch. The notch can be hidden, for those who do not like it. A fingerprint sensor sits at the rear. Running the smartphone is MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will soon get an upgrade to th MIUI 10.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro launched in India. Image: Tech2

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors with AI capabilities. Up front, is a 5 MP sensor.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Red. The device will ship with a cover in the box.

 

