Xiaomi at an event in New Delhi on 5 September, launched three smartphones is its Redmi 6 series — the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 goes on sale today on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6 has been launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

The phone features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset. In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Alongside the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro were also launched. The Redmi 6A was launched in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999. The device will go on sale on 19 September, on Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi 6 Pro, was also launched in two variants, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 12,999. The device will go on sale on 11 September, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Read our first impressions of the Redmi 6 Pro here.