Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is ready to launch the Redmi 6 series of smartphones in China. As announced earlier, the next version of the Redmi 5 series will be launched in China on 12 June. The three devices expected to be launched are Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro/Plus.

A new poster showing the front part of the Redmi 6 released by Xiaomi’s president Lin Bin has been spotted on Gizmochina. The Redmi 6 shown in the poster is without any notch. The smartphone has thick bezels around the display and also a thick chin at the bottom. A single front camera sits at the top of the display.

The Redmi 6 was earlier spotted on TENNA, where the notch-less design and selfie camera with LED flash were confirmed. The report mentions that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is expected to come with a 5.45-inch display. The device is expected to be launched in 2 GB RAM/ 16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage variants. Redmi 6 is expected to be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Another variant, Redmi 6 Plus, spotted on TENNA earlier, is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. The Redmi 6 Plus has been spotted with a notch on the top of the display. It is expected to feature a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display.

Redmi 6 Plus is expected to come with a 12 MP + 5 MP dual-camera setup on the rear side of the device. The smartphone is expected to be launched in three variants similar to the Redmi 6 variants mentioned above. According to the report, the Redmi 6 Plus will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. The Redmi 6 Plus is expected to feature MIUI 10 powered by Android 8.1 Oreo. It is expected to come in six colour variants including black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray, and silver.