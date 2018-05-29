Just days after a Xiaomi smartphone bearing the codename M1804C3DE appeared to be certified by Chinese regulator TENAA, a new smartphone entry seems to have appeared on the regulator's website, revealing a phone which seems to be a larger, Plus version of the smartphone.

The new entry codenamed M1805D1SE found itself listed on the TENAA website and looks almost identical to what was claimed to be the Redmi 6 a few days back. A close look into the dimensions revealed on the website, however, confirms that this variant is slightly larger than the smartphone listed a few days back, pointing towards the fact that this is likely a Plus version of the Redmi 6.

As per a report by GSMArena, the rumoured Redmi 6 Plus will sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display, as compared to the 5.45-inch display spotted on the Redmi 6 listing. The smartphone also gets a notch making it the second Xiaomi smartphone to be spotted with notch after the rumoured Redmi 6. Dimensions (149.33 x 71.68 x 8.75 mm) of the phone also suggests that this is a larger smartphone than the one spotted a few days back.

Inside, the Redmi 6 Plus will be powered by an octa-core CPU clocked at 2 GHz which suggests that it could either be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. The phone will also likely come in three different RAM and storage variants — 2 GB RAM/ 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage. The storage on all three variants will be expandable via a microSD card. The phone also sports a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup on the back.

TENAA also mentions that the Redmi 6 Pro will come with Android Oreo 8.1 which suggests that it will feature Xiaomi's MIUI 10 user interface which is expected to launch on 31 May. The Pro variant is also expected to pack a large 4,000 mAh battery and will be available in six colours — Black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, and Silver.

Xiaomi is yet to announce or tease anything about the phone just yet but a TENAA certification does suggest that we shouldn't be too far away from the official launch.