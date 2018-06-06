There had earlier been some speculation that Xiaomi may soon announce the arrival of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 series. The Chinese manufacturer has now released an official poster on Weibo that confirms that it will announce the Redmi 6 or Redmi 6 series smartphones on 12 June.

According to a report by GizmoChina, a mid-range phone from Xiaomi with model number M1805D1SE had earlier bagged certification from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT). It seems that this model could perhaps be the Redmi 6 smartphone.

There is speculation that the Redmi 6A and Red 6 Pro/Plus will also be launched.

The TENAA listing of the phone reveals that the Redmi 6 will have a 5.84-inch display with a notch and Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels in an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The alleged Redmi 6 is expected to arrive in 2 + 16, 3 + 32 and 4 + 64 GB variants of RAM and storage. It is expected to house a 3,900 mAh battery.

However, The TENAA listing mentioned by 91Mobiles in their report was certified by the Chinese regulator, stated that the Redmi 6 will be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

The fingerprint sensor is supposed to be on the back of this metal-bodied phone. The rest of the design looks quite similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.