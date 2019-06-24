tech2 News Staff

We recently learned about some leaked specifications about the purported Mi Max 4 and Mi Max 4 Pro. While we heard quite elaborate speculations about the device, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has put an end to all rumours and has confirmed that there were will be no Mi Max 4 coming this year.

In addition to that, Jun also reveals that the company has no plans to bring a new Mi Note device either.

Jun revealed this in a post on Weibo, chalking out a future roadmap for the Xiaomi and Redmi as independent brands. He said that Xiaomi will focus on new technologies, premium phones, and flagships, whereas Redmi will be all about bringing the latest technologies at budget. As it was announced earlier this year, Redmi phones will continue to target the budget and mid-range segment, while Xiaomi will aim at the premium market.

"We will always insist on doing a good product that is "moving people and being kindly priced". The mobile phone product line has been completed and combed, divided into two lines: Xiaomi and Redmi: Xiaomi brand — Explore black technology, high-end, extreme experience, and focus on the new retail market. (1) Xiaomi digital series, Xiaomi 9 / Xiaomi 9SE (2) Xiaomi MIX series, super art business flagship (3) new series CC, the trend of mobile phones for young people around the world. There are no plans for the new Max and Note this year. Redmi brand — High quality, extremely cost-effective, focus on the e-commerce market. A total of six product lines: Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 / K20 Pro," Lei Jun wrote in his post.

Separately, as Jun mentioned in his post, Xiaomi is working with Chinese camera smartphone maker Meitu for a new faction of phones called CC. This series will be targetting the younger generation all over the world.