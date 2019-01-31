tech2 News Staff

The humungous Mi Max phablet series from Xiaomi could soon be having a fourth smartphone joined to the list called the Mi Max 4 along with an upgraded version of the device called the Mi Max 4 Pro. As per the leaks, it looks like Xiaomi will be adopting the water drop notch on both the phones.

The Chinese social media website Weibo was the source of the photo which gave specification details of the Mi Max 4 and Mi Max 4 Pro. The source in question has been reliable before and therefore the chances are high that these specs could be true.

The Mi Max 4 is said to include 7.4-inch IPS LCD panel which comes with a waterdrop notch. The front and back of the device are said to come with Gorilla Glass 5 on both the sides. On the inside, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset along with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage respectively. The optics on the phone could likely be the same as the Redmi Note 7 which has the Samsung GM1 48MP sensor.

The Mi Max 4 Pro has also said to have the same 7.2-inch waterdrop-notch style display. However, on the inside, the phone is said to come with the Snapdragon 675 SoC, and will have not the Samsung sensor but the Sony IMX586 sensor with 960 FPS slow-motion support. Although the Mi Max 3 didn't end up coming to India, lets hope the Mi Max 4 does.

