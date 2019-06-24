Monday, June 24, 2019Back to
Xiaomi's new series of phones, CC9, CC9e to launch soon, images, specs leaked

The Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e are expected to sport a 6.3-inch and 5.67-inch AMOLED displays respectively.

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2019 11:35:06 IST

Xiaomi is soon going to announce the third faction of its smartphone series (excluding Redmi) called CC series. The company has partnered with Meitu and will be targetting the younger generation all over the world. Now a new leak has given us the first glimpse of a device that will be launched under this series.

As per a Weibo post, it has been revealed that there will be two devices launching under the CC moniker. The first will be called CC9, which will have a clean bezel-less display with no notch and flipping triple-cameras. The second will be the CC9e, which will have a waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras that will stay fixed at the back.

Xiaomi CC9. Weibo

The live photo seen in the post is allegedly that of the CC9 and it shows an extremely high screen-to-body ratio which appears to be well over 90 percent. The flip cameras, seen also in the Asus ZenFone 6Z (Review), are not visible in this photo.

There have also been leaks of the specs of the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e, although we must inform you that they are very much in the realm of rumours, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e Specs

The CC9 and CC9e are expected to sport a 6.3-inch and 5.67-inch AMOLED displays respectively and should be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The CC9e is expected to come with a 32 MP sensor housed in the drop notch while the CC9 will have the flip out triple-camera will function as the phone's selfie camera. Both devices will have a 48 MP camera with the CC9 sporting a 16 MP + 12 MP additional sensors and the CC9e having 8 MP + 5 MP additional sensors.

Xiaomi CC9e.

Xiaomi CC9e.

In terms of processing power, the CC9 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset and the CC9e will come with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. Both devices will also have RAM options of up to 8 GB and storage options till 128 GB. The devices will ship with Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it. A 27W fast charging technology has also been touted for the CC9 while 18W is for the CC9e. Other rumoured features for both devices include an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pricing wise the CC9 is expected to be priced starting at 2,599 CNY (about Rs 26,000) while the CC9e should be priced starting at 1,599 CNY (Rs 16,000).

