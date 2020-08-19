tech2 News Staff

Announced last week in India, MIUI 12 is now rolling out for Mi 10 (Review) users in India. Xiaomi's MIUI 12 comes with features like super wallpapers, floating windows feature, universal casting tool, and so on.

In a company tweet, Xiaomi confirmed that MIUI v12.0.2.0 is now rolling out for Mi 10 users in a phased manner.

In addition to Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8 (Review), Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review), Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) will also start to receive the MIUI 12 update this month.

📢 Update alert! Mi fans, #MIUI12 is now available on Mi 10. MIUI 12 version V12.0.2.0 has been released for #Mi10 users in a phased manner. Look out for the update on your Mi 10. pic.twitter.com/Hz4EkpwDQP — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 19, 2020

Xiaomi MIUI 12 features

The MIUI 12 comes with a system-wide dark mode that will be supported by several third-party apps. Users will also get a built-in app drawer that will allow users to customise the background, scroll bar and more. It also brings animated app icons, iOS-like Gaussian blur and shows a 3D effect while switching between apps.

With MIUI 12, the Weather app will show weather animation in the backdrop as per the real-life weather conditions.

MIUI 12 also comes with super wallpapers that are inspired by Mars and Earth. For this, Xiaomi will be bringing official images of deep space from NASA and other space agencies.

With a refreshed UI, MIUI 12 introduces a Magic Clone feature in the camera app. It lets users create virtual doppelgängers in photos and videos to make them more fun. According to Xiaomi, this feature is now available on Mi 10.

Xiaomi users will also be able to choose if they want to share the location data or metadata while sharing pictures and videos. Newly introduced Universal Casting tool will allow users to cast anything that you do on phone including videos, games and documents. With the help of private casting, users will not be interrupted by any calls or messages while they are presenting something.

The new floating windows feature will let users multitask by letting them minimise and hang the messages or emails on any corner of the screen while they are working on something important.